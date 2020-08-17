Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stag Industrial (STAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Stag Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/6/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/15/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STAG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 507,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

