Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stag Industrial (STAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/13/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 8/11/2020 – Stag Industrial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2020 – Stag Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 8/6/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – Stag Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 7/15/2020 – Stag Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
STAG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 507,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
