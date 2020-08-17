Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911,029 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after acquiring an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.23. 1,648,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

