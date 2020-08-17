Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after purchasing an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 243,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

