Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $115.60 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 38.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $115,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after buying an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $158.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

