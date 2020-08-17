Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 258,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.03. 821,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.