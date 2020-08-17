iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,334,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 27th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

