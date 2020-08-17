iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,977,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
