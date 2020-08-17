iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 26.7% in April

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,977,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.37. The company had a trading volume of 593,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

