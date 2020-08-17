iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,279,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,724,000 after buying an additional 49,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,550,000 after buying an additional 437,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,966,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.07. 630,474 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.