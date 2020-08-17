iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,751 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

