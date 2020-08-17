iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129,739 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $818,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,429,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.