iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,089 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 26,422,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,625,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

