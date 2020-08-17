iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,862,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

