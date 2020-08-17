iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 496,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 22,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 836,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,361. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

