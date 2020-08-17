iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.28. 42,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $213.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

