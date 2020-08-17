iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 69,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 933.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 125,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 113,368 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000.

IWF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $212.09. 643,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

