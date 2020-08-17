iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,356. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

