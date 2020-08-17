iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

