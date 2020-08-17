Jason Lawrence Krause Sells 2,799 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.84, for a total value of C$49,934.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,902 shares in the company, valued at C$604,811.68.

Shares of SW stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.19.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

