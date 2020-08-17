Jennifer Trevitt Sells 45,000 Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Stock

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$34,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$431,200.

Shares of TSE:MSV traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. 40,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. Minco Silver Co. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 43.95, a current ratio of 58.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

