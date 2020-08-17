Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.37

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:BNR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 2605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.18).

