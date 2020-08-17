Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. Lindsay makes up about 1.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 6.22% of Lindsay worth $62,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,399. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

