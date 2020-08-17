Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Line comprises about 0.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Line were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Line in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Line by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Line by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Line in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Line in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE LN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.78. 11,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Line Corp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

