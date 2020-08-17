Lobstex 1-Day Volume Tops $760,052.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Lobstex has a market cap of $666,868.86 and $760,052.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00456153 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00012997 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003087 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014492 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,016,948 coins and its circulating supply is 20,016,936 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

