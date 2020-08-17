Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 48,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $22,548,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.