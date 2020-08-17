Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Lockheed Martin worth $218,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.96. 864,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.