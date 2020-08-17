Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.0% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.43. 277,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

