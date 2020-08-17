Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.54. 294,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.