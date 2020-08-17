LTO Network (LTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.88 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. LTO Network has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $3.88 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00159260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.01862745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00197473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00129798 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,394,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,287,060 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.