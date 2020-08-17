Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 52,819 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,819 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 0.47% of EOG Resources worth $139,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 4,684,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

