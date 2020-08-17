Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 85,621 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,621 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up about 3.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 1.43% of Western Digital worth $188,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $35.60. 3,306,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

