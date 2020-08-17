Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,045 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Commscope were worth $71,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,365 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,431 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 2,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 892,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 850,254 shares during the period.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 3,094,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

