Lyrical Asset Management LP Buys 591,889 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,889 shares during the quarter. Univar accounts for about 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 4.21% of Univar worth $119,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth about $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Univar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 729,765 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,814 shares during the period.

UNVR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.70. 2,117,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,195. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

