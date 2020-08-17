Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $225.95 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 832,274 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 4.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.57% of Crown worth $225,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crown by 125.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crown by 54.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $76.28. 427,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,923. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

