Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $237.09 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,057 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises approximately 4.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $237,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 457,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

