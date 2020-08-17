Lyrical Asset Management LP Has $286.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 5.6% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $286,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,824,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.83. 437,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

