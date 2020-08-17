Lyrical Asset Management LP Invests $99.51 Million in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,958,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,512,000. W. R. Grace & Co comprises approximately 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.96% of W. R. Grace & Co as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

GRA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 56.31% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

GRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

W. R. Grace & Co Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

