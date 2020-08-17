Lyrical Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,092 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.58% of United Rentals worth $276,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Selway Asset Management grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.08. 490,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

