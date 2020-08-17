Lyrical Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,494,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,687,000. Liberty Global makes up about 2.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

