Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 210,493 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 210,493 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 2.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $103,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Air Lease by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Air Lease by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 700,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

