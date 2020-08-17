Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 373,570 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,911,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 373,570 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 3.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.58% of Suncor Energy worth $150,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,072,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,348,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,780,000 after purchasing an additional 773,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. 3,228,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.