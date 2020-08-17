Lyrical Asset Management LP Purchases 85,383 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,887,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,383 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A makes up 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.09% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $122,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,934,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,708. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

