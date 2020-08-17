Lyrical Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $176,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. 864,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

