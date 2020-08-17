Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,964 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.8% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Broadcom worth $241,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after buying an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $330.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,018. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

