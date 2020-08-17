Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 96,174 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,174 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 2.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 2.56% of Quanta Services worth $138,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. 2,139,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

