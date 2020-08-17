Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.17.

MSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

MSGS traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.09. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $143.95 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

