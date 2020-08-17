Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00152834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.01851082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

