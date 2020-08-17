MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.22. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,905. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 58.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

HZO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,643. The stock has a market cap of $683.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

