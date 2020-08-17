Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.80. 1,443,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.84. The company has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

