MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 420,706 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS makes up 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of MAXIMUS worth $277,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $12,963,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 152,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 351,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,120. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

