MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.01. 23,290,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,453,977. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.64. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

